Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Baby Bump Days Before Due Date

Facebook/countingontlc A promotional poster for the reality television show by TLC, 'Counting On,' featuring Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are welcoming their firstborn in a couple of weeks. Recently, Joy-Anna shared a photo of her baby bump while joining a car auction with Austin.

On Tuesday last week, the 20-year-old "Counting On" star took to Instagram to share a snap of her spending some quality time with her husband at a car bid. The couple failed to go home with a new car, but the photo suggests that they still had fun during the event. "Well, we didn't end up buying anything today, but it's always fun going to the auto auction," she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag "#9daystillduedate."

Fans of the young mom were quick to congratulate and express their well wishes for the couple, who got married in May and revealed less than three months later that they were expecting. In an interview with People back in August, Joy-Anna said in a statement that they were happy and thankful for their upcoming baby. "Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him," said Joy-Anna.

Although most fans were happy to learn about Joy-Anna's pregnancy, some were convinced that Joy-Anna had premarital sex and criticized her for allegedly committing a major sin before her marriage. The Duggars are known for being solid Christians who disdain premarital sex, so the possibility of Joy-Anna having had sex before marriage is a major issue for the followers of the family. Despite that, avid fans still always come on Joy-Anna's defense, saying that there's nothing wrong with conceiving right after her wedding.

Meanwhile, Joy-Anna and Austin have been shrugging off the premarital sex issue and have been spending the recent months preparing for their baby's coming. Last month, Joy-Anna showed fans a peek of her newly renovated home, which now includes a nursery.