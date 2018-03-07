'Jumanji 3' News: Karen Gillan Reveals Her Ideas For The Film's Next Installment

Facebook/JumanjiMovie Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are expected to return for 'Jumanji 3'

Speaking with Screen Rant, actress Karen Gillan shared her idea for the person who will "play" her video game character Ruby Roundhouse in the upcoming "Jumanji 3."

In "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," the in-game commando Ruby Roundhouse was played by the physically awkward teenage girl named Martha Kaply who was portrayed by Morgan Turner. But for the third installment of the film franchise, Gillan said that she would want to see Ruby played by someone else.

"I'd like to play an old man. That would be funny [...] Playing Ruby Roundhouse's character," the actress said during an interview to promote the film's digital video release.

Gillan also said that she is open to idea of bringing the film to a different location in its next installment instead of the jungle where the blockbuster hit was situated. "I would be alright with shooting in New York City actually, compared to Hawaii. Less mosquitos," she also stated.

News about the third "Jumanji" film was first announced by Deadline in February after the sequel for the 1995 film starring the late Robin Williams defeated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in the box office.

According to the report, Sony is in talks with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to write the script for "Jumanji 3." The film is expected to reunite lead stars Dwayne Johnson as Dr, Smolder Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon, Kevin Hart as Franklin Finbar, Gillan and the rest of the cast with director Jake Kasdan for another installment of the adventure comedy film franchise.

Other details about "Jumanji 3" are expected to be revealed in the coming days. But for now, the studio is gearing for the film's Blu-ray/DVD video release on Tuesday, March 20.