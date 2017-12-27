'Jumanji 3' Plot, Cast News: Jack Black, The Rock and Other Co-Stars Hatch Ideas for Next Movie

Is "Jumanji" getting another sequel? "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is performing fairly well at the global box office a week after its release. The studio, however, hasn't confirmed a "Jumanji 3" and it might be too early to announce a follow-up.

Facebook/JumanjiMovie "Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle" is the sequel to the 1995 "Jumanji" film that starred Robin Williams.

This doesn't stop the stars of the film from hatching their own sequel ideas though. Jack Black (Bethany) told Screen Rant that he'd like future "Jumanji" movies to tackle the origin of the game that plays out in the film's plot.

"I think it would be cool to see the mind behind the game," the actor said. "It'd be cool to like explore – because there's got to be like some alien technology."

As far as casting new roles for "Jumanji 3," Nick Jonas (Alex) and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Spencer) talked about who they think will make great avatars for their characters. Jonas chose Christopher Walken and Johnson picked Chris Hemsworth.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" slightly deviated from the original 1995 film's story. Instead of focusing on the elements of a traditional board game, the current movie made use of a video game, hence there are avatars.

The main concept of "Jumanji," however, remains the same in both films. It's still about kids trapped in a fantasy world that the game triggered.

Meanwhile, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" originally had a different ending. One of these could potentially open a story to the sequel if studios were to explore a third movie.

"We start hearing the drums again and then everyone gets the game downloaded on their phones," Ser'Darius Blain (Young Fridge) told The Hollywood Reporter. "Then it's like, 'Oh, shoot! We're all going to be sucked in,' That would have been a cool way to go."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" opened on Dec. 20 and it's still running in theatres. The movie also stars Kevin Hart (Fridge), Karen Gillan (Martha) and Bobby Cannavale (Van Pelt).