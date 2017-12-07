'Jumanji: The Mobile Game' To Launch Next Week

Youtube/NHN Entertainment 'Jumanji: The Mobile Game' will be released next week.

With less than two weeks to go before "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" premieres in theaters, NHN Entertainment has announced that they will be releasing "Jumanji: The Mobile Game" for iOS and Android devices. The game already soft launched in Thailand and Canada and will be released globally on Dec. 14, 2017.

While at first glance the game definitely looks like a quick cash grab, a closer look reveals a carefully developed game aimed at providing a unique mobile experience, with a little "Jumanji" vibe of course. The game mixes elements of a card collectible game with board games and features characters from the upcoming film.

"Jumanji: The Mobile Game" features a PvP mode where players can compete over control of key areas of the jungle. They can build their own deck for each encounter, with each skill card opening up dozens of new strategies and ways to defeat opponents.

The game also allows players to form or join clans in order to stay connected with friends and rivals. They can even share cards and strategies all while aiming for the top spot of the rank leaderboard.

Like most mobile games, "Jumanji: The Mobile Game" will be free-to-play comes with in-app purchases. For those living in Canada and Thailand, the game is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is a standalone sequel to the 1995 film starring the late Robin Williams. The film features a new cast including Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

The film was originally set to be released in December of 2016 but was pushed back to a Dec. 20, 2017 release. The film is intended to be a tribute to Robin Williams who passed away in 2014 and is based on a draft by original writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.