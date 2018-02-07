'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Matches 'Titanic's' 20-Year Record

Facebook/JumanjiMovie "Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle" is the sequel to the 1995 "Jumanji" film that starred Robin Williams.

With "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" being the only film to end "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" international box office reign last month, the film is undeniably a box office hit. Now, the film tied a record set by "Titanic" that had stood for almost two decades.

During its first two weeks, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" was second only to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." On its third week, however, the film unseated the "Star Wars" sequel and reigned at the international box office for three consecutive weeks, until it was recently unseated by "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure." Soon after allowing the "Maze Runner" sequel to reign, the "Jumanji" sequel returned to the top, beating newcomer "Winchester."

With the "Jumanji" sequel having managed to get back on top, it is now considered the first film released in December to win a box office weekend in February since "Titanic." When "Titanic" hit theaters 20 years ago in 1998, the film was also released in December but still managed to win a box office weekend in February. That time, "Titanic" was already in its eighth week. Until today, the film holds the records for the highest eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth weekends.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's" return to the top spot was announced by Dwayne Johnson himself on Twitter. Last weekend, he tweeted, "On my way to the #SuperBowl and just found out #JUMAJI is #1 again. The last movie to open in December and still be # 1 in February was TITANIC 20 years ago. Thrilled you love the movie as much as I did making it for you. This is bananas. THANK YOU!!! Tequila on me."

As of this writing, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has already grossed at least $855.7 million internationally. The film is still showing in theaters.