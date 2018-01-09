'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Outperforms 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' on Its Third Week

Facebook/JumanjiMovie "Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle" is the sequel to the 1995 "Jumanji" film that starred Robin Williams.

After weeks of being on top at the global box office, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has finally stepped down. Over the weekend, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has taken out the latest installment in the current "Star Wars" trilogy at the box office after managing to take the top spot two weeks since it started rolling in theaters.

For three consecutive weeks, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" had been the highest grossing film in the world with at least $1 billion international revenue. However, the impressive run of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" since last weekend has allowed the film to earn enough to outshine "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which has been in theaters since Dec. 15, 2017.

Last weekend, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" took in an impressive $36 million. Since it opened, the film has earned at least $244.3 million domestically and $275 million across other countries, pushing its revenue to a worldwide total of at least $519.3 million. This can be considered a remarkable box office success, considering that the film was made from just $90 million budget.

Currently, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is playing in 3,801 theaters worldwide and has a per-screen average of $9,471. The film features an all-star cast led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. It opened domestically last Dec. 20, 2017, going up against 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman," Paramount's "Downsizing," Universal's "Pitch Perfect 2" and Warner Bros.' "Father Figure."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" tells the story of four high school kids who unearth an old video game console and eventually find themselves drawn into its jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars that they chose to play. In order to return to the real world, they must be able to beat the game by having to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives.