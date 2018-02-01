'Jungle Cruise' Premiere Date, News: Emily Blunt Joins the Cast

Reuters/Dylan Martinez Emily Blunt joined the cast of "Jungle Cruise."

Emily Blunt has officially joined the cast of Disney's upcoming film, "Jungle Cruise." Dwayne Johnson welcomes Blunt by teasing her on social media.

Disney has locked in Blunt for their upcoming film, "Jungle Cruise," Variety confirmed. The film, also featuring Johnson as cast member and producer, is based on the same-title theme park ride at Walt Disney World.

According to Johnson, "Jungle Cruise" is inspired by the 1951 classic "The African Queen," starring Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn. They are hoping to create the same chemistry that Bogart and Hepburn had in their film, which is one of the reasons they wanted to cast Blunt for the part.

Another reason why Disney wanted Blunt is because of her performance as Mary Poppins in the upcoming reboot. They saw early footage of the film and immediately fell in love with Blunt.

Meanwhile, Johnson gave a warm welcome to Blunt after she was officially cast in "Jungle Cruise."

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star posted a video on his Instagram, sharing how excited he was now that Blunt has joined the film. Johnson also revealed that Blunt was always his top contender for the casting of "Jungle Cruise."

"The very first time I read 'Jungle Cruise' script, Emily was always my number 1 choice," Johnson confessed.

Later on, Johnson teases about certain clauses that were included in Emily's contract, which may or may not be true.

"By the way, I know we closed Emily's contract. There's an addendum in the contract that states she has to laugh at all my cheesy ass jokes, and of course, she knows that I like to work out and drink a lot of tequila," said Johnson.

Aside from that, Johnson also mentioned former U.S. president Barack Obama also being excited over the news that Blunt has joined the film.

"Jungle Cruise" starts film production this May.