Ito Junji: Collection Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese horror anime series, “'Junji Ito: Collection,” which will feature the works of popular Japanese horror manga artist, Junji Ito.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese horror anime series, "Junji Ito: Collection." The video has also previewed the series' official opening theme song.

The anime series, which will be directed by Shinobu Tagashira and animated by Studio Deen, is reportedly adapting stories from the 11-volume manga series, "Ito Junji Kessaku-shuu (Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection)," as well as from the anthology book, "Fragments of Horror."

The promotional video teases various characters and storylines from the aforementioned collections by Ito. It also gives viewers a taste of the opening theme titled "Shichitenbattou no Blues," performed by the four-member Japanese band, The Pinballs.

YouTube/smiral animation

Additionally, a key visual art has been released earlier featuring memorable Ito-created characters as illustrated by Tagashira, who also serves as the upcoming series' character designer. The key visual art features the characters Fuchi from "Fashion Model," Tohru Oshikiri from "Oshikiri Idan," Tomie from the popular "Tomie" series, Souichi from the "Souichi" series, the Handsome Man at the Crossroads from "Shibito no Koiwazurai, and Yuuko from "Namekuji Shoujo."

Working with Tagashira are Kaoru Sawada, who will be writing the episode scripts, Hozumi Gouda, who will take care of sound direction, and Yuuki Hayashi, who will be in charge of composing the music.

Cast members that have been announced include Rie Sugihara, who will be voicing Tomie, Hikaru Midorikawa, who will be voicing the Handsome Man at the Crossroads, and Mami Koyama, who will be voicing Fuchi.

Previously announced cast members include Yuji Mitsuya for Souichi, Hiro Shimono for Tohru Oshikiri, and Kaori Nazuka for Yuuko.

Other notable works by Ito include "Gyo," which is set in a world where the fish are controlled by a strain of sentient bacteria known as the "death stench," and "Uzumaki," which tells the story of a town obsessed with spirals.

"Junji Ito: Collection" airs next year on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It will also air on the Anime Premium Block of the Japanese satellite network WOWOW beginning on Friday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 p.m. JST.