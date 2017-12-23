Facebook/JurassicWorld "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" questions the value of dinosaur life.

Laura Dern teases that her character from the original film series could make a cameo in the upcoming "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom." Meanwhile, the sequel will question the value of dinosaur life based on the film's trailer.

Dern, who portrayed Ellie Sattler in the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy, teased that she could appear in a cameo alongside Jeff Goldblum in "Fallen Kingdom."

"[It] could be fun. I mean, I love Ellie Sattler," Dern told Entertainment Tonight while attending the premiere of "Downsizing" in Los Angeles. The actress added that it would be great to have her character back for the sequel.

"She's a tough feminist, come on! We need her back," Dern said. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the film will have enough room in its plot to feature Dern's character.

Meanwhile, the trailer for "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" revealed that the film will question how valuable the life of dinosaurs really are.

In the trailer, Goldblum's Ian Malcolm appears before a court, speaking about the dangers of having dinosaurs around.

When asked whether dinosaurs should receive "the same protection" that other creatures are entitled to, Ian warns the court that they are a species that have lived before humans and could exist longer than the human population.

But before the film provides the answer to that question, Chris Pratt's Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire will already embark on a mission to save the abandoned dinosaurs in Jurassic Park.

Owen himself will be unsure of risking his life to save the dinosaurs. However, Claire will convince him through Blue.

"Blue is alive. You raised her," Claire tells Owen, who appears to make his decision right after.

But the film won't all be about life and death in saving dinosaurs. It will also feature a love-hate relationship between Claire and Owen similar to the first film.

"Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" premieres on June 22, 2018.