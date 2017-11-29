'Jurassic World 2' News: First Footage for 'Fallen Kingdom' Officially Out

(Photo: Facebook/Jurassic World) Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

A new teaser for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has been released.

The "Jurassic World" sequel is still a ways off but fans are already excited to see the new dinosaur film. As an early holiday treat for fans, the first footage from the upcoming film has been tweeted by Colin Trevorrow — who served as the first movie's director and has co-written and produced the sequel. "From our Jurassic family to yours," he wrote in the post.

In the short, five-second teaser, leading man Chris Pratt aka fearless dinosaur trainer Owen appears to be greeting a new baby raptor. The creature looks a bit similar to his pal, Blue, from the first movie.

They seem to be forming a close bond right away as the little dinosaur with razor sharp teeth cuddles up the trainer's hand. Unfortunately, the teaser does not reveal much about what's in store for the sequel.

Pratt will be joined by his co-stars from the 2015 blockbuster, including Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong. Also on board for the sequel are Toby Jones, Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Jeff Goldblum, who will reprise the role of iconic character Ian Malcolm from "Jurassic Park."

Further details about the new film are still being kept under wraps. However, Trevorrow offered some teasers during the Sitges Film Festival in Spain last June. "The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons," he said.

"Jurassic World" is currently ranked as the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time with $1.6 billion at the global box office. It serves as the first new entry in the famed franchise since "Jurassic Park III" was released in 2001.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" premieres in the United States on June 22, 2018.