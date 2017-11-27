'Jurassic World 2' News, Release Date: First Footage Shows Chris Pratt Greeting a Baby Raptor

Facebook/Jurassic World Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Details about the upcoming "Jurassic World" sequel are still scarce, but the creative team behind the film is giving fans an early surprise for the holidays. Earlier last week, the first footage for "Jurassic World 2" was released, offering the first glimpse of Chris Pratt holding a baby raptor.

Executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow shared the first clip on Twitter on the eve of Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., showing Pratt greeting what seems to be a small dinosaur. Trevorrow released the footage online and accompanied it with the caption, "From our Jurassic family to yours." Tagged in the post were some of the cast members of "Jurassic World 2," including Pratt and Bryce Howard.

While the footage is brief and does not reveal much about the film, it hints that it won't be long before the first full trailer for the sequel arrives. In the footage, Pratt is shown coming across a baby raptor, who resembles Blue from "Jurassic World." The footage features Pratt's Owen Grady wearing a different outfit and a leather strap on his arm, so it also raises some questions among fans.

Titled "Fallen Kingdom," "Jurassic World 2" will see the return of Pratt and Howard, as well as Jeff Goldblum. Previously, Trevorrow revealed that the film would explore the issues of animal cruelty and would feature new settings.

"The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons," he said.

The sequel also promises more practical effects than its predecessor, so fans can expect to see more animatronic dinosaurs. Trevorrow also teased the film would feature a volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is expected to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.