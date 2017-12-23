'Jurassic World 2' News, Release Date: Is Laura Dern Returning as Ellie Sattler?

Facebook/JurassicWorld Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

"Jurassic World 2" is currently in the works, and rumors are swirling around that all the original "Jurassic Park" cast members might be back to reprise their roles in the upcoming film. Following reports that Jeff Goldblum is returning as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Sam Neill might also make a return as Alan Grant, speculations are now rife that Laura Dern might also come back as Ellie Sattler in "Jurassic World 2."

Although there is no official announcement yet, Dern recently hinted that her character could have a cameo role in the upcoming film. While busy promoting her film "Downsizing" earlier this week, the actress, who also currently stars in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," was asked about her possible return to the "Jurassic Park" franchise. "It could be fun. I mean, I love Ellie Sattler. She's a tough feminist, come on! We need her back," she said.

While Dern neither denied nor confirmed her involvement in the film, she hinted at the possibility of her character returning. Back in March, the actress said in a separate interview that she would love to return to the final "Jurassic Park" movie. That time, she confirmed that she had not received any offer yet from the creators of "Jurassic World 2." "I feel so proud to have been in what has become this iconic blockbuster, and have a feminist female in the middle of it... If you guys make a last one, you gotta let Ellie Sattler come back. She's always the one who's saving the day, man!" she said.

Since director J.A. Bayona and producer Colin Trevorrow are keeping a tight lid on the actors who will make a cameo in "Jurassic World 2," fans can only speculate for now. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is the second movie in a new trilogy of "Jurassic Park" movies, so if Dern doesn't make it to the upcoming film, she might in the third and final film.

"Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom" arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.