'Jurassic World 3' News: Universal Pictures Announces Release Date, Adds New Writer

Facebook/JurassicWorld "Jurassic World 3" is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

The third film to "Jurassic World" already has a launch date ahead of the premiere of its prequel, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Universal Pictures has confirmed that a third film of "Jurassic World" is happening. They also announced the official premiere date of the movie series' third installment. Variety reported that "Jurassic World 3" is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2021.

Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg — director to the original franchise of "Jurassic Park" — will return to spearhead "Jurassic World 3," which will be produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will also serve as the film's producers.

Aside from a confirmed launch date, "Jurassic World 3" will have a new writer to work on its storyline. Emily Carmichael will join Trevorrow in co-writing the third "Jurassic World" film.

The two will work on a continuation of Trevorrow and Derek Connolly's collaboration on the storyline of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Trevorrow said in a statement that it's important for "Jurassic World" to expand in terms of creative minds working on the franchise.

"It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive," Trevorrow said, adding praise for director J.A. Bayona on his work on "Jurassic World" sequel. He also mentioned that he is looking forward to Carmichael's contribution to the next project.

"I'm thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to 'Fallen Kingdom,' and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy," he went on to say.

While waiting for "Jurassic World 3," fans of the franchise can catch the sequel, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," premiering this June 22. In the sequel, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) will be dealing with angry dinosaurs, as well as an erupting volcano threatening to ruin their island home.

"Jurassic World 3" is slated to premiere on June 11, 2021.