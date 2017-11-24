'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Executive Producer Tease Fans With First Film Footage

Facebook/Jurassic World Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

After months of teasing, fans finally get their first look at "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Colin Trevorrow, who is serving as executive producer on the film, shared the first footage for the upcoming sequel featuring Chris Pratt's dinosaur trainer Owen Grady.

The clip, which was shared on Trevorrow's Twitter page, shows Grady getting up close and personal with a baby velociraptor. The dino-trainer is seen gently making himself familiar to the baby raptor which bears a striking resemblance to Grady's raptor Blue in the first film.

But it's not just raptors that will be featured in the sequel as it is rumored that a new dinosaur called the IndoRaptor will be making an appearance in the film. Like the Indominus Rex in "Jurassic World," it is reportedly going to be another genetically modified hybrid. It could be the same dinosaur that was featured in an earlier tweet by Trevorrow which announced that filming had wrapped up for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Universal refused to comment further on the prospect of another genetically modified dinosaur taking the splotlight in the sequel. However, the studio did file licensing rights for the term which should tell fans everything they need to know.

Pratt will be joined by "Jurassic World" co-star Bryce Dallas Howard along with newcomers Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones and Geraldine Chaplin. Jeff Goldblum is also making the jump from the original trilogy to this new series reprising his role as the cynical Dr. Ian Malcolm.

JA Bayona has taken up directing duties, replacing Trevorrow who directed the first film. According to Pratt, the sequel will be a scarier version, a little bit darker, and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and fans wouldn't have imagined.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is set to be released on June 22, 2018.