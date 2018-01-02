Facebook/JurassicWorld Promotional image for 'Jurassic World'

If fans needed another reason to see "Jurassic World: A Fallen Kingdom," then they would be glad to know that director J.A. Bayona recently teased the biggest action sequence in the franchise to date.

The upcoming sequel's director previewed the action piece while speaking to Empire, and he even compared it to the opening of an iconic franchise. "'Fallen Kingdom' starts with a massive action piece that feels like a 'James Bond' prologue," he said. "And in the centre there is the biggest set-piece ever done for a 'Jurassic' movie."

The "Jurassic" films have always featured a ton of action, but the biggest one to date is surely going to draw fans by the flock into movie theaters when "Fallen Kingdom" premieres. The publication also released an exclusive new image featuring the characters of Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith, along with a particularly terrifying dinosaur. By the looks of it, the two are inside a gyrosphere that was first introduced in 2015's "Jurassic World."

Now that fans know what the opening of "Fallen Kingdom" will be like, questions may arise about the film's ending. According to io9, Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the sequel and was previously attached as director, revealed to Sebas Tabany that the sequel closes with a view into what the next film will have in store.

"At the end of this movie, it's not a cliffhanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier 'Jurassic Park' movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic," he said. "In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was gonna go in the future."

Apart from Howard and Smith, the upcoming sequel also stars Chris Pratt, reprising his role as Owen Grady. "Jurassic" vets B.D. Wong and Jeff Goldblum will also be making appearances as Dr. Henry Wu and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively. There has been a rumor going around that Sam Neill could return as Dr. Alan Grant, though nothing has been confirmed.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will premiere in U.S. theaters on June 22, 2018.