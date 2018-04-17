Facebook/JurassicWorld Photo image for 'J‪urassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

A highly dangerous hybrid dinosaur is on the loose based on the latest teaser for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The new video clip, released days before the arrival of the film's full-length trailer on Wednesday, April 18, opened with Chris Pratt's character Owen Grady meeting the new big bad called the Indoraptor face to face on a very tight cage.

"Those creatures were here before us. And if we are not careful, they are gonna be here after," the former dinosaur trainer from the defunct Jurassic World theme park said in the video clip.

The teaser also showed that a gigantic mosasaurus found its way to the ocean, ready to strike on a group of surfers. This means that the existing dinosaurs that are left on Isla Nublar managed to escape the island.

Based on the information that was revealed in a viral website that was reported by Entertainment Weekly in early March, the plot of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will involve the Dinosaur Protection Group founded by former Jurassic World operations manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). It aims to rescue the remaining dinosaurs that are leaving in Isla Nublar that are in danger of a second extinction due to the threats of the possible eruption of a dormant volcano that has been reactivated due to the shift of tectonic plates.

The synopsis for the sequel of the 2015-released "Jurassic World" movie also said that four years after the dangerous dinosaurs destroyed the luxury resort and theme park, Isla Nublar has been abandoned by humans, and the remaining dinosaurs were left alone to look after themselves.

When the dormant volcano on the island showed some activity, Claire and Owen started a campaign to rescue the surviving dinosaurs and prevent them from being wiped out once again on the surface of the Earth.

Owen will also use the opportunity to look for Blue, the raptor that he used to train in the theme park. But as he and Claire returned to the island, the two will find out that there is a conspiracy that could bring back the planet to a threatening state that also happened during the prehistoric times.

The film will also star B.D Wong as the head geneticist at both the Jurassic World and the Jurassic Park named Dr. Henry Wu; James Cromwell as Benjamin Lockwood, one of the responsible for developing the technology that can close dinosaurs; as well as Justice Smith, the IT technician for Jurassic World named Franklin Webb who is currently the systems analyst for the Dinosaur Protection Group.

They will be joined by Daniella Pineda as the paleo-veterinarian of the Dinosaur Protection Group named Zia Rodriguez. Jeff Goldblum will also appear as a cameo to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy that began in 1993 and directed by Steven Spielberg.

During his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last month, Goldblum teased that his "Jurassic World" co-star Laura Dern might also appear in the third installment if the "Jurassic World" movie franchise.

"I can't divulge anything, but maybe.... maybe... maybe," Goldblum. "Jurassic World is a trilogy. [In Fallen Kingdom] I have a scene in front of the senatorial committee, talking about dinosaurs. And then there's gonna be another one. Which... some people may or may not be in. That's all I can say," he added.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is set to premiere on June 22.