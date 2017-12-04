Facebook/Jurassic World Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Ahead of the release of the first official trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," a new augmented reality (AR) book has been dropped, featuring potential spoilers for the upcoming film. This AR book includes a fan-favorite dinosaur that has never been shown yet in any of the previous films in the "Jurassic" franchise.

The product information for the AR book reveals that "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will see an intense encounter between Chris Pratt and two dinosaurs, one of which is Baryonyx. While the description does not reveal the name of the other dinosaur, it teases that it's a terrifying creature.

"Carlton's official Augmented Reality book is jam-packed with exclusive movie imagery and background facts, and lets you experience original 'Jurassic World' dinosaurs through mind-blowing next-generation, fully interactive Digital Magic. Learn how to bond with and train alpha Velociraptor Blue, then use her as your protector and guide as you encounter other dinosaurs through the app," reads the description for the AR book.

According to reports, the Baryonyx has a long history with the "Jurassic Park" franchise. In the first book, this breed of dinosaur lived on Isla Nublar. Although it did not physically appear in the first "Jurassic World" movie, its name was found on the film's park map and was one of the dinosaurs available for viewing on the "Cretaceous Cruise."

Previously, it was revealed that the next installment of "Jurassic World" would feature a devastating volcanic eruption. Pieces of artwork so far released to promote the film also teased the return of Velociraptor Blue and Tyrannosaurus Rex, both of which were featured in old "Jurassic" films.

As of now, there is no official date yet for the release of the first trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." However, it was announced that it would come shortly before "Star: Wars The Last Jedi" arrives in theaters on Dec. 15, so fans can expect to see it in the coming days.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters on June 22, 2018.