Facebook/Jurassic World Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

As Universal Pictures gears up for the unveiling of the first full-length trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" tomorrow, the studio has released a new footage from the film to tease fans. The footage was released during "Sunday Night Football," showing a hodgepodge of shots that include a volcanic eruption and a never-before-seen dinosaur.

Although the footage looks less intense than the first teaser video, it doesn't fall short in offering new details about the upcoming film. The footage features a shot of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) staring upon an erupting volcano. There is also a shot of a new dinosaur that seems to want to devour Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard). Last weekend, it was revealed that the dinosaur is the fan-favorite Baryonyx.

The introduction of the Baryonyx in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" makes the film really worth looking forward to. The dinosaur was first introduced in the "Jurassic Park" novel, but it is one of the few breeds that have not made it yet to the big screen. While its introduction in the upcoming film has already been ascertained, it remains to be seen if the creature will actually be seen on screen or will just be mentioned in the film.

Meanwhile, the footage also shows a shot of the T-Rex, one of the oldest dinosaurs in the franchise. Introduced in the first "Jurassic Park" film, this dinosaur seems to be sedated in the footage. In the clip, Owen is shown keeping the sedated T-Rex in a truck, saying, "This is gonna be awesome." If there is one thing that fans can pick up from this particular shot, it's that the T-Rex in the upcoming film is not going to be pure CGI but animatronic.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is set to arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018. The full trailer for the film arrives tomorrow, Dec. 7.