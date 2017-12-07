Facebook/Jurassic World Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Universal Pictures has unveiled a new hilarious video for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," hyping up the release of the first full trailer for the film. The video features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Zach King as they get threatened by a raptor ahead of the trailer's launch later this week.

Over the last few weeks, Universal Pictures has been dropping a stream of brief teasers for the "Jurassic World" sequel, the most recent of which showing a volcanic eruption and a T-Rex in a wreck. Now that fans only have less than two days to see the first full trailer for the film, the studio is changing things up a bit by releasing a funny video that teases the upcoming release.

In the new amusing footage, Pratt, Howard and King are shown preparing to upload the "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" trailer online when they suddenly notice a shadow of a velociraptor inside their office. As the three panic, the video plays some of the most popular imagery from the original "Jurassic Park" movie. Thankfully, they come across a vintage computer running the Unix system, so, ultimately, they were still able to upload the trailer online.

After being able to accomplish their mission, Howard, Pratt and King find out that the shadow is not a dinosaur's but a cat named Michael, who is simply wearing a dinosaur costume. The video does not end there though, as the three discover that aside from Michael the cat, there's actually a raptor that has invaded their space. Towards the end, the dinosaur preys on one of them, and Pratt turns out to be its latest victim.

The footage reveals that Claire Dearing (Howard) and Owen Grady (Pratty) will return to Isla Nublar in the upcoming film to help the dinosaurs evacuate before a volcano nearby erupts and kill them all.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.