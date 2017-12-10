'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Release Date, News: First Full-Length Trailer Released

Facebook/JurassicWorld Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

After releasing a stream of teasers for the full-length trailer for the film, Universal Pictures has finally dropped the first official trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." The clip offers a first look at the highly-anticipated "Jurassic World" sequel and hints that it's not going to be anything like the previous films in the franchise.

The trailer opens with Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) meeting Owen (Chris Pratt) in a bar and telling him that Blue is still alive. Claire is allegedly referring to one of the dinosaurs from the original film who was able to survive the catastrophe that left almost all the prehistoric creatures on the planet killed.

The clip shows that upon learning that Blue did not die, Owen agrees to go with Claire on a journey towards an island inhabited by dinosaurs. The synopsis for the film reveals that while Owen visits the island to reunite with Blue, things take a turn for the worse when he finds out that the island is filled with other dinosaurs who hunger for human flesh.

Owen and Claire's scene suddenly shifts to another scene showing Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm seemingly being interrogated in court by a jury. "These creatures were here before us. And if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after us," he says, hinting that the mathematician from the original "Jurassic Park" movie will have the same stance on dinosaurs in the upcoming film. It can be recalled that in the 1990 film, he stood for his belief that dinosaurs could never be mixed with humans.

The final moments in the trailer show an intense action scene involving dinosaurs running for their lives, a volcano erupting and the protagonists trying to escape the catastrophe that's on their way. Towards the end, Malcolm says, "Life cannot be contained, life breaks free, life finds a way."

Directed by J.A. Bayona, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.