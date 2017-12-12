Facebook/JurassicWorld Promotional image for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Fans hoping to see plenty of screen time for Jeff Goldblum in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" might be disappointed to know that his role in the movie is just a cameo. On Friday, film director J.A. Bayona revealed that Goldblum will return to the "Jurassic Park" franchise with a smaller — albeit very meaningful — role.

In the original "Jurassic Park" movie, Goldblum played the brilliant mathematician, Dr. Ian Malcolm. Fans were thrilled when the latest preview clip of the movie offered a brief glimpse of him, a volcanic eruption and some dinosaurs. According to Bayona, however, the actor won't get much screen time in the upcoming movie.

"He's more like a cameo, he doesn't have a major role in the action but it's definitely a very meaningful one in terms of story. He's always somehow been the voice of the conscience in these movies, telling us where the red lines are. He plays that role in this film. for Colin and I, it was about finding connections with the old trilogy that makes it very rich as we are expanding 'Jurassic World' but also finding new connections with 'Jurassic Park," he said.

Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, being the voice of conscience in the upcoming movie, was hinted at in the first full-length trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," where his voice was heard throughout the clip and where he delivered the classic line from the original movie, "Life finds a way." His appearance in the trailer teases a small yet weighty role for Goldblum, so fans who are disappointed by his cameo role may take comfort in the fact that he is not going to be just another prop in the sequel.

According to Bayona, he needs old characters in the franchise to push the story forward. Aside from Goldblum, B.D. Wong is also set to reprise his role as Dr. Wu. "It's kind of exciting when you find your connections take the story to a whole new level," said Bayona.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.