Facebook/JurassicWorld Promotional image for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

A new "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" behind-the-scenes featurette offers a first look at Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. The actor is set to reprise his role as the brilliant mathematician in the upcoming film after serving as the protagonist in "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" two decades ago.

Since it was confirmed earlier this year that Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, many have been wondering what the actor will look like in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," especially since it has already been 20 years since he last appeared in the franchise. Luckily, a new featurette for the film has been dropped, showing some footage of him from the upcoming film.

The new featurette includes interviews with cast members and bits of never-before-seen scenes from the film itself. One footage that is shown halfway through the clip offers a glimpse of Malcolm, seated right inside a spacious courtroom. "Here I am, talking about dinosaurs again," he says in the clip.

Although it has been a while since fans caught a glimpse of him in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, the footage reveals that his character hasn't changed much since the original film, except that he's now wearing a slick black suit instead of his signature leather jacket. His stance on dinosaurs has not changed, it seems, as he still believes that the prehistoric creatures can't possibly live with humans.

It remains to be seen how Goldblum's character will fit into the story of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." There are speculations that the footage of him inside a courtroom might be one where he testifies of the dangers of dinosaurs, as someone who has experienced the creatures firsthand in "Jurassic Park."

Directed by J.A. Bayona, the film will see the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters on June 22, 2018.