Facebook/JurassicWorld Promotional image for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Ahead of the release of the first full-length trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Universal Pictures has dropped a new image from the film, featuring a new dinosaur. The new image comes on the heels of this week's report that the upcoming sequel would introduce fans to a new dinosaur called the Baryonyx.

In the new image, the Baryonyx is shown staring at Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Justice Smith's new character as lava from an imminent volcanic eruption surrounds them. The image shows the new dinosaur standing in the midst of the abandoned ruins of the "Jurassic World" theme park, hinting that the Baryonyx is a survivor of a previous catastrophe. In the film, the Baryonyx is described as a two-ton carnivore that has a taste for fish. However, recent teasers for the film hint that this new dinosaur is open to adding human flesh to his menu.

Shortly after the release of the new image, Howard revealed in an interview that in the upcoming film, her character will put up an organization that aims to protect dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. "Claire's founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they're finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening," she said.

Howard went on to reveal that how Claire and Owen Grady's (Chris Pratt) storyline develop will take fans by surprise. "It's complicated. When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what's going on. But it's not what you would necessarily expect," she said.

New details about the "Jurassic World" sequel reveal that its story will be set several years after the events in the 2015 film "Jurassic World." The film will follow Claire and Owen as they pull out all the stops to prevent the prehistoric dinosaurs from being extinct again.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.