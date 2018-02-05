'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Spoilers: New Trailer Teases the Destruction of Isla Nublar

YouTube/Universal Pictures A screenshot from the new "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" teaser trailer by Universal Pictures.

The new "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" trailer had just revealed a crucial part of the film's story.

During the 2018 Super Bowl or the Super Bowl LII, an all-new trailer for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" had been aired as a commercial. While fans of the upcoming film who have been long anticipating the next chapter of the "Jurassic Park" film series must've been ecstatic to see a new trailer released, what's interesting about it is that the new trailer had basically given a big clue as to what would happen in the film: the destruction of the Isla Nublar.

The trailer basically shows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's characters being recruited back in order to stop the threat of Isla Nublar blowing up and the dinosaurs going back into extinction. So, it is highly possible that the "Fallen Kingdom" moniker in the film's title is about the destruction of the island, or even more, the fall of its own system.

Along the way, it is revealed that Chris Pratt would be reunited with an old friend of his, the dinosaur Blue, which he himself had raised. But as far as dinosaurs can go, the trailer had also shown a dinosaur that could (possibly) hunt people in their sleep. However, this could also be just a dream sequence from the actual film. Unfortunately, this theory can only be confirmed once the actual film hits.

One person missing from the trailer is Jeff Goldblum's character. Steven Spielberg's "The Jurassic Park" fans would know Goldblum as one of the original protagonists of the film franchise and his supposed involvement in the upcoming film has certainly raised the excitement level. How much of Jeff Goldblum's character will be exposed in the film is, unfortunately, another question entirely.

Directed by J.A. Bayona, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is all set to hit cinemas this coming June 22.