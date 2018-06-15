'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Stars React to Real-Life Volcanic Disasters

YouTube/Universal Pictures A scene from "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom"

Life seems to imitate art in the latest installment from "Jurassic World" movie franchise.

While their characters race against time to survive from the impending doom brought by an imminent volcanic eruption and the threats of being devoured by dinosaurs, the cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" react to the real-life tragedies that are being experienced by the people of Hawaii and Guatemala during the media day held last week.

The event took place on Oahu, approximately 200 miles away from Hawaii's Big Island, where over 600 homes had been destroyed by the lava that was discharged by Mt. Kilauea since the first week of May. On the other hand, about 110 people were killed when the Vulcan de Fuego erupted on June 3.

During the event, writer and producer Colin Trevorrow claimed that they did not plan to release the film while the natural disasters are ongoing.

"Obviously not something that was anticipated in any way," Trevorrow said during the event at the Kualoa Ranch where several scenes from the movie were shot, as reported by ABC News. "And if anything, I think it just is a reminder of the unrelenting power of planet earth and how just dwarfed we are by that," he added.

Bryce Dallas Howard, the actress who plays the role of former Jurassic World operations manager-turned-dinosaur rights activist Claire Dearing said that she has no idea how the current victims of volcanic disasters will receive the representation of the lava that was being spewed in the first moments of the movie.

She also told The Hollywood Reporter that the sequel is very different from the last because it has a true-to-life sense of horror.

When asked how they came up with the imagery of the erupting volcano in the movie, Trevorrow explained that they asked the help of the experts.

"We had volcanologists as consultants and we watched a lot of film and a lot of video of various kinds of volcanoes and how they erupted. And we made sure that we timed it out very carefully and presented it in a way that had clear visceral, visual imagery — those cracks in the earth that formed, that we've all been seeing, you know, on CNN, the speed of lava flow," the film producer stated.

Fans of the "Jurassic World" franchise will be able to watch "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" on June 22.