Facebook/JurassicWorld Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the second film in the current "Jurassic World" trilogy, has yet to arrive. However, new reports reveal that this film will set the stage for the story of the third and final film.

In an interview earlier this week, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" screenwriter Colin Trevorrow revealed that the film will set up the events for "Jurassic World 3." According to Trevorrow, who directed and wrote the first film, he already had a defined beginning, middle and end for the franchise when he pitched the story of the first "Jurassic World" film to Steven Spielberg. Previously, Trevorrow stepped down as director of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX." Despite that, he still wrote the script for the second film with Derek Connolly.

As of now, fans already have a picture of what to expect from the upcoming film. The first official trailer and official synopsis for the film reveal that "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will pick up a few years after the final events of the first film and will be set on Isla Nublar, where an imminent volcanic eruption threatens the existence of dinosaur life.

Trevorrow revealed during the interview that greed will still be the central theme of the next "Jurassic World" films. "To me it's about greed. The first film is about how if there's money on the table, there will be somebody who will do the worst imaginable things, or in a lot of case, the dumbest imaginable thing in order to get that money. This film focuses a little bit more on our responsibility for these animals that we've made as a result of that greed, but also just the darkest and worst instincts of humans, again, if there's money involved," he said. He also revealed that "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will not end with a cliffhanger and will introduce twists and turns that fans definitely don't see coming.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.