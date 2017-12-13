'Just Because!' Episode 10 Spoilers: Decisions Shift as Series Nears Its End

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese original anime series, “Just Because!” created by Hajime Kamoshida and Kiseki Himura.

Mio Natsume's life is about to take some major turns as the Japanese romance anime series "Just Because!" is coming to a close.

The previous episode saw Mio finally make a couple of active decisions, for probably the first time in her life. First, a conversation with Hazuki Morikawa has helped her express her intention to move on from her middle-school crush on Haruto Souma, of which nothing happened as a result of her previously passive approach to life.

In the same conversation, she also mustered up the courage to declare that there was someone that she actually liked. And the way she said this, along with the fact that she has just told her sister that she was not taking the entrance exam to her first chosen college anymore, may be clear indications that she's finally choosing to make things happen as opposed to just letting them happen.

But since Eita Izumi has recently been working hard preparing to take the entrance exam to Mio's chosen school, how will Mio's change in decision affect his own? Could this be the perfect avenue for Mio to finally have that chance to confess her feelings for Eita?

Then again, has Eita's recent interactions with Ena Komiya also led to some shifts in his disposition? Could he still be feeling the same way for Mio, or has he, like her, also decided to move on from what has previously been a one-sided middle-school crush?

On the other hand, Hazuki and Haruto's relationship may also be taking a significant turn as the series enters its final stretch.

"Just Because!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. The series also airs on Friday late night at 2:55 JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.