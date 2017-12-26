'Just Because!' Episode 12 Spoilers: Mio and Eita to Lay Their Feelings Bare in Upcoming Finale

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese original anime series, “Just Because!” created by Hajime Kamoshida and Kiseki Himura.

Now that Haruto and Hazuki's courtship has arrived at a favorable resolution, it is time to shift the narrative focus on Eita and Mio and their romantic possibilities as the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Just Because!" sails toward its final episode.

It may have taken her a while to realize it, but Mio has arrived at that point where she could finally accept her feelings for Eita. However, confessing said feelings to the person involved is quite another thing, and everything has been hitching on Mio passing the entrance exam to her chosen university.

And now that the result is out and Fate itself has spoken, it seems that the only thing left to do is to lay each other's feelings bare. Mio has received an acceptance letter from the Joei University's Education and Human Sciences Department. By the looks of it, Eita has also passed the entrance exam he took at Suizan University.

With only one episode left to wrap things up, will Mio really be able to muster up the courage to confess her true feelings for Eita? What is it that Eita himself has meant to say to Mio? Will the two of them finally be able to find the same promising resolution as Haruto and Hazuki have in a previous episode? Or will some unforeseen circumstances litter the path between them with challenges that could make or break their potential romantic progress?

And what will happen to Ena now that she too seems to have succeeded in achieving the goal that she has been aiming for? Will winning the photography contest be enough of a victory for her to set her mind onto other things? Then again, has she really let her feelings for Eita go for good?

"Just Because!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. The series also airs on Friday late night at 2:55 JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.