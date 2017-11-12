'Just Because!' Episode 7 Spoilers: Are Mio and Eita Finally Moving On From Old, Unrequited Feelings?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese original anime series, “Just Because!” created by Hajime Kamoshida and Kiseki Himura.

Can giving back an eraser that a boy once shared in class really help a girl move on from her long-held feelings? This seems to be what Mio Natsume thought when she did it on the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Just Because!"

Mio has been harboring deep feelings for her batchmate, Haruto Souma, a fact that only she and Eita Izumi knew. At least, this was what she thought until her girlfriends told her that they've always known all along.

However, Mio herself remains unsure of her feelings, especially since Haruto has just confessed to the band club member, Hazuki Morikawa, at the first shrine visit on New Year's Day. And now that Hazuki has cleared things up with Haruto, who mistook her immediate response for a rejection, Mio has once again lost her chance, and thus, her courage, to tell Haruto her true feelings.

On the other hand, Eita, who has just moved back to town, is going through the same dilemma. Will he be able to finally tell Mio his true feelings for her now that Haruto and Hazuki may well be on their way to becoming a couple soon? Or will his attention be unexpectedly taken by the constant presence of the persistent girl from the photography club?

Ena Komiya may currently have no romantic feelings for her favorite photography subject, but fans believe that by constantly looking at Eita through her lenses, it will only be a matter of time before she realizes her own attraction for the mysterious transfer student.

Will Ena further complicate things for everyone, or will her eventual feelings prove to be the very thing that Eita needs to finally let go of his unrequited feelings for Mio? Then again, will it really remain unrequited, or could Mio be gradually developing feelings for Eita as well?

"Just Because!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. The series also airs on Friday late night at 2:55 JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.