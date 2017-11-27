'Just Because!' Episode 8 Spoilers: Eita Izumi Gets Embroiled in a Love Triangle; Who Will He Eventually Choose?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese original anime series, “Just Because!” created by Hajime Kamoshida and Kiseki Himura.

Following a one-week hiatus, the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Just Because!" returned to establish a complicated love triangle with the central character Eita Izumi, at its very core. What happens now that Photography Club's Ena Komiya has brazenly asked for permission to ask Eita on a date and Mio Natsume has mumbled out a silent no?

Although it has been hinted on that Eita has been harboring secret feelings for Mio, the previous episode made it clear just how much he cared for the girl with whom he shared a secret with. As it turned out, Mio has the tendency to trip up on bad luck when she needed it the least, and Eita has always intentionally made himself available to catch her every time, despite knowing how she feels about his best friend, Haruto Souma.

This time around, it's the Center Test day and a snowstorm has been causing transportation to be shut down almost everywhere. Knowing how Mio's luck would often turn sour at a time like this, Eita took the effort to search out for her and catch her once again when she was just about ready to give it all up.

And it may have taken years, but it seems that Eita's efforts may finally be paying off. When Ena texted her senpai if they could meet and she asked bravely asked the older girl for permission to date the new student, Mio simply told her she couldn't.

Does this mean that Mio may finally be feeling some romantic attraction towards Eita, or does she only mean to protect the younger girl from getting hurt?

Does Mio really feel something for Eita now, or could she only be yearning for the guy's companionship now that Haruto has already confessed to Hazuki Morikawa?

Moreover, can Mio's refusal to give her permission possibly stop the spirited Ena from continuously pursuing Eita? Is a complicated love triangle about to unfold, or will Mio eventually give up on Eita, the same way she did on Haruto?

"Just Because!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. The series also airs on Friday late night at 2:55 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.