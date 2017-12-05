Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese original anime series, “Just Because!” created by Hajime Kamoshida and Kiseki Himura.

Will Ena Komiya's presence in their lives be enough of a trigger for Eita Izumi and Mio Natsume to finally confess their love for each other on the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Just Because!" Or will another unforeseen force lead each of them through an unexpected path?

Eita has had feelings for Mio since they were in middle school. This was a fact that was made clear earlier on in the series. However, his rather passive personality, plus the added complication of Mio having secret feelings for his best friend, Haruto Souma, has kept him from confessing to her all these years.

He's always felt like as long as he could be there at the right time and place to pick Mio up whenever she fell apart, it would be enough. He's even decided to take the entrance exam to the same college that Mio wants to go to in order to stay as close to her as possible.

Mio is quite the same as him in this regard. She's always felt content to be able to give Haruto her support instead of a love confession since the guy always seems to be in love with some else.

But Ena and her go-getter attitude coming into the equation shake things up between the two of them. Eita may not have realized it, but he's always felt and looked comfortable in Ena's company. His own best friend told him that he's never interacted with any other girl the way he does with Ena.

On the other hand, Ena's feelings for Eita poses a real challenge for Mio, in that it threatens to take away whatever it is that she has with the boy she may actually be developing feelings for.

Will Ena's presence be enough to take Eita's mind off Mio? Then again, will Mio really let Ena take Eita's attention away without a fight?

Will this complicated romance finally be the key that drives Eita and Mio to stand for what they want? Or is Mio about to lose her heart to yet another unrequited love?

"Just Because!" airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. The series also airs on Friday late night at 2:55 JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.