Justice Anthony Kennedy on 5 Supreme Court Rulings: Prayer, Religious Liberty, Gay Marriage

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy garnered national headlines on Wednesday when he announced that he was retiring effective July 31. Nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, Justice Kennedy was often viewed as the "swing vote" of the Supreme Court, serving as tie-breaker for many controversial cases. During his time on the high court, Kennedy authored multiple majority opinions that have had broad impact on American society. Here are five notable cases where Kennedy wrote for the majority. These include decisions that protected sectarian prayers, limited the death penalty, and legalized same-sex marriage.

Roper v. Simmons (2005) Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters) A botched execution in Oklahoma on April 29, 2014 has reignited controversies over the death penalty. In a 5-4 decision in which he was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John Paul Stevens, and David Souter, Kennedy wrote that the execution of minors was unconstitutional. At the center of the case was Christopher Simmons, who in 1993 had been sentenced to death even though he was only 17 years old at the time. Kennedy argued that the execution of minors violated the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits "cruel and unusual punishment." "The prohibition against 'cruel and unusual punishments,' like other expansive language in the Constitution, must be interpreted according to its text, by considering history, tradition, and precedent, and with due regard for its purpose and function in the constitutional design," wrote Kennedy. "To implement this framework we have established the propriety and affirmed the necessity of referring to 'the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society' to determine which punishments are so disproportionate as to be cruel and unusual."

Citizens United v. FEC (2010) Expand | Collapse REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON Former US First Lady and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In a 5-4 decision in which he was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Antonin Scalia, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, in part, Kennedy wrote that political spending is a form of protected speech. At issue was a 2008 documentary critical of Hillary Rodham Clinton created by a nonprofit corporation named Citizens United that wanted to buy television ads to promote the film. Citizens United sued the government over a law that barred entities like itself from spending money on speech or expression that promotes or attacks a political candidate. "The government may regulate corporate political speech through disclaimer and disclosure requirements, but it may not suppress that speech altogether," wrote Kennedy. "We find no basis for the proposition that, in the context of political speech, the government may impose restrictions on certain disfavored speakers. Both history and logic lead us to this conclusion."

Town of Greece v. Galloway (2014) Expand | Collapse (Photo: Town of Greece) The meeting area for the Board of Town of Greece, New York. Kennedy wrote the majority for a 5-4 decision which allowed local governments to have sectarian prayers before beginning official meetings. At issue was the invocation policy of Town of Greece, New York, which during monthly board meetings often had Christian ministers give prayers. Kennedy authored the majority opinion and was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, with Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas concurring. Kennedy invoked the 1983 Supreme Court case Marsh v. Chambers as the source of why the Court ruled in favor of Greece. "In Marsh v. Chambers, 463 U. S. 783, the court found no First Amendment violation in the Nebraska legislature's practice of opening its sessions with a prayer delivered by a chaplain paid from state funds," wrote Kennedy. "The decision concluded that legislative prayer, while religious in nature, has long been understood as compatible with the Establishment Clause. As practiced by Congress since the framing of the Constitution, legislative prayer lends gravity to public business, reminds lawmakers to transcend petty differences in pursuit of a higher purpose, and expresses a common aspiration to a just and peaceful society."

Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts) Gay marriage supporters hold a gay rights flag in front of the Supreme Court before a hearing about gay marriage in Washington, April 28, 2015. The nine justices will be hearing arguments concerning gay marriage restrictions imposed in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, four of the 13 states that still outlaw such marriages. Building upon earlier rulings in favor of homosexuality legalization and gay marriage, Kennedy authored the opinion for the 5-4 decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide. The ruling overturned a lower court decision from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and effectively declared 30 state level voter-approved same-sex marriage bans unconstitutional. "The Constitution promises liberty to all within its reach, a liberty that includes certain specific rights that allow persons, within a lawful realm, to define and express their identity," concluded Kennedy. "The petitioners in these cases seek to find that liberty by marrying someone of the same sex and having their marriages deemed lawful on the same terms and conditions as marriages between persons of the opposite sex." Kennedy was joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Steven Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. In his opinion, Kennedy also explained that social conservatives still had the right to offer objections to same-sex marriage. "Finally, it must be emphasized that religions, and those who adhere to religious doctrines, may continue to advocate with utmost, sincere conviction that, by divine precepts, same-sex marriage should not be condoned," continued Kennedy. "The First Amendment ensures that religious organizations and persons are given proper protection as they seek to teach the principles that are so fulfilling and so central to their lives and faiths, and to their own deep aspirations to continue the family structure they have long revered. The same is true of those who oppose same-sex marriage for other reasons."

Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (2018) Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein) Baker Jack Phillips speaks with the media following oral arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2017. In one of the last Supreme Court decisions he contributed to, Kennedy wrote the majority for the 7-2 decision in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple due to his Christian beliefs. The couple asked for a cake to be designed for their wedding in 2012, a time when same-sex marriage wasn't legal in Colorado. Kennedy was joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Clarence Thomas, Steven Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, and Chief Justice John Roberts. Kennedy ruled that the state's Civil Rights Commission had violated Phillips' First Amendment when it processed the complaint against him. He also noted that the treatment Phillips received was clearly different from Christian activist Bill Jack. Jack asked bakeries to make a cake with Bible verses related to homosexuality. A Colorado regulatory agency decided that a bakery does have the right to refuse Jack's request. "... while enforcement proceedings against Phillips were ongoing, the Colorado Civil Rights Division itself endorsed this proposition in cases involving other bakers' creation of cakes, concluding on at least three occasions that a baker acted lawfully in declining to create cakes with decorations that demeaned gay persons or gay marriages," wrote Kennedy. "[An] indication of hostility is the difference in treatment between Phillips' case and the cases of other bakers who objected to a requested cake on the basis of conscience and prevailed before the Commission."