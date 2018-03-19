Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial A promotional image for "Justice League"

After the underwhelming reception for "Justice League," Warner Bros. Pictures is making some much-needed changes to turn things around.

Unfortunately, for fans of Zack Snyder, this might involve replacing the director, who recently dropped another hint of what he had in mind for "Justice League 2."

On the social media platform Vero, Snyder responded to a fan who posted about the presence of three crosses in the background as Superman lay lifeless, while Batman and Wonder Woman stood on either side, staring at the destruction caused by the warfare — a scene included in the Ultimate Cut of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Snyder revealed that this was actually a reference to "Justice League 2," but he did not elaborate more on it. Before fans could get any more excited than they already were after that bombshell, he commented "#untilitwasnt," which suggested that whatever he had planned will unlikely pan out.

From the looks of it, fans might never find out what it really is unless Snyder himself decides to spill the details.

Clearly, the director was thinking ahead into the future and already had ideas about what's to come in the DC Extended Universe. However, the poor reception of the films so far, apart from "Wonder Woman," has put the franchise's fate hanging in the balance, forcing Warner Bros. Pictures to change their approach altogether, and that meant letting go of Snyder.

Comicbook.com said that he might not work with the studio again anyway, referring to reports that the director has been removed as the engineer of the DC Comics-based cinematic universe they are hoping to build, and was dismissed from the "Justice League" production.

The director's recent social media activity, which includes liking a tweet about Joss Whedon, who took over for him in "Justice League," leaving the "Batgirl" movie project, and his joke about how removing facial hair via computer-generated imagery (CGI) "doesn't work," was understood as him throwing shade at the studio.

Either way, fans can expect more DC films in the future including "New Gods," which will be helmed by "A Wrinkle in Time" director Ava DuVernay.