'Justice League 2' Rumors: Will There Be One?

Facebook/Justice League Movie Despite the harsh critical reviews, regular moviegoers have expressed on social media how satisfied they were with "Justice League."

While "Justice League" has just been released, there are already speculations if it will have a sequel, indeed.

Reports claim that "Justice League" may not make more than $95 million for its opening weekend and will not hit its target of $110 million for the said period, thanks to the unfavorable reviews it got from critics. While it remains unclear if this will really be the case, fans can only wonder how its yet-to-be-determined box-office performance will affect the fate of its supposed sequel.

To recall, J.K. Simmons, who plays the role of Commissioner Gordon in "Justice League," revealed in an interview that a script for "Justice League 2" is already in the works. Nonetheless, this does not mean that a sequel will immediately be worked on, and entertainment industry pundits opine that it may not come out earlier than 2020 if ever there is one.

While it is understandable if "Justice League 2" does not come to fruition in the event that its predecessor performs poorly at the box office, it is not totally out of the question for now. After all, despite the unfavorable critical reviews, many of those regular audiences who have already seen the movie have expressed on social media how satisfied they were with the movie, calling it fun and what a superhero movie should be.

Justice League was really good. It was fun, solid story and great group dynamics. I'm starting to buy into the idea that critics just hate DC. One of the worst Marvel movies still got 66% on RT, Fox's X-men Apocalypse 48%. No way that makes any sense. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/lMO1dGinmF — Camellia (@phoenix2771) November 18, 2017

This means that, because of the positive word of mouth from the regular moviegoers, more people are likely to see the movie and propel "Justice League" to box-office supremacy. Should this happen, it won't be surprising if "Justice League 2" becomes a reality, indeed, as, after all, Warner Bros had originally planned one slated for a June 2019 release.

Meanwhile, although the fate of "Justice League 2" is still up in the air, rumors claim that it may feature a different actor to portray Batman as Ben Affleck has already signified his intent to segue out of the role. While it is unclear whether this will be the case, fans can only wonder how DC and Warner Bros explain the change in the appearance of the Dark Knight in the story if it really does happen.

"Justice League" is currently showing in the theaters.