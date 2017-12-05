(Photo: Reuters/ Peter Nicholls) The cast poses for photographers at the Justice League photocall, at The College, in London, Britain, November 4, 2017.

A script for the "Justice League" movie that was in the works before the DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) has emerged, indicating how differently things could have been.

The 2011 script obtained by The Wrap was written by "Gangster Squad" screenwriter Will Beall and it featured no involvement of Aquaman. Instead, the group had Thanagarian Katar Hol aka Hawkman and John Stewart aka Green Lantern.

In this "Justice League" spin, Batman and Wonder Woman had a romantic history and a son as a result, while Darkseid, the ultimate villain that the DCEU is building up to, mind-controlled Superman to wreak havoc on Earth.

The script starts with a glimpse of Darkseid's planet Apokolips before it returns to Earth where Batman, Superman, KGBeast, Killer Croc and Lex Luthor are caught in a shark tank battle against Darkseid's underling Desaad.

Beall's vision of the "Justice League" movie was epic in scale and rich in characters. Early in the script, Batman and Superman talk about their other superpowered friends like Aquaman and Green Arrow over coffee before recruiting Barry Allen aka The Flash to the battle.

Other characters that pop up include Abel Terrant aka Tattooed Man, Copperhead, Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah and Solomon Grundy. Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke, George Harkness aka Captain Boomerang, Helena Bertinelli aka Huntress are part of the action too.

By the third act, the heroes travel into the future where Darkseid was victorious so there, aged versions of Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor were involved. The Lantern Corps and Amazonian warriors from Themyscira also join the battle. It ends with Lex Luthor learning of Superman's alter ego Clark Kent. Fans can read all about the script here.

Beall's "Justice League" script earned him a two-picture deal. Ben Affleck, who plays DCEU's Batman, considered taking the director's chair for the film.

However, the script was deemed "terrible," which is why it did not come to pass. Warner Bros. Pictures went another direction, the product of which is the "Justice League" movie, which is not only far cry from Beall's vision, but is also a box office disappointment.

Knowing how different things could have turned out for "Justice League," some fans are disappointed Beall's script was tossed out.