'Justice League' Budget Revealed After Reshoots

Due to the switch in directors and substantial reshoots, the production budget for "Justice League" has soared to a whopping $300 million. This poses a significant dilemma for Warner Bros. as every dollar spent on the film also raises the amount it needs to break even and more importantly, turn a profit.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the long-awaited team-up between the DC superheroes may not be the automatic superhero movie triumph it once seemed. Following the departure of director Zack Snyder, the film has been through a rocky road on the way to its November release date.

Snyder stepped away earlier this year due to a family tragedy, handing over the reins to Joss Whedon who handled the film's reshoots. Some of these included digitally removing Henry Cavill's mustache which was needed for his role in "Mission: Impossible 6," inevitably contributing to the film's rising production costs.

"Justice League" was supposed to be the financial linchpin of Warner Bros. 2017 fiscal year as it is considered to be their biggest film release. However, the success of "Wonder Woman" and their adaptation of Stephen King's "IT" alleviated some of that pressure from the superhero ensemble movie.

However, that doesn't mean that the film can underperform or worse, flop as it is still the biggest film of the DC Extended Universe. If Warner Bros. is to have any chance in competing with Disney's Marvel Studios, its answer to Marvel's The Avengers need to perform spectacularly.

Cavill recently pointed out that Snyder opting for a darker tone with the superhero films led them to underperform with the critics. However, following the success with "Wonder Woman" and now with Joss Whedon now at the helm, it appears that there is still hope for the franchise. Now it is up for the latest film in the franchise to take that hope and prove that the DCEU has what it takes to compete with Marvel.

"Justice League" is set to be released in theaters on Nov. 17, 2017.