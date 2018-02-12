'Justice League' Deleted Scene Features Superman's Black Suit

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial The failure of "Justice League" in the box office causes a reshuffle at DC Films.

Long before "Justice League" opened in theaters, there had been rumors of Superman wearing his black suit in the film. Last week, a new deleted scene from the film surfaced, revealing that Superman's popular black suit in the original comics actually appeared at one point in the film — it's just that the scene was not able to make it to the final cut.

The new "Justice League" deleted scene that had surfaced last week showed the newly resurrected Man of Steel taking a walk around the ruins of the Kryptonian ship and coming across the black suit. He stares at it for a quick second before the suit finally disappears. The clip was short, but it certainly would have delighted fans had they seen the black suit in the theatrical cut.

Although the deleted scene did not feature Superman putting the suit on, "Justice League" cinematographer Fabian Wagner revealed previously that there were several shots of Henry Cavill wearing the suit. Asked if the actor had ever worn his black suit while filming for the movie, Wagner said, "There were scenes shot. It's a cool looking costume. Sadly, we didn't see that either in the final cut."

Last year, it was revealed that "Justice League" had to undergo some serious reshoots before hitting theaters. The reshoots came after Joss Whedon took over the project when original director Zack Snyder stepped down. According to reports, Whedon did extensive reshoots on the movie, turning it into something almost totally different from Snyder's original vision, causing the film's production budget to skyrocket to $300 million. The film only made $655 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Superman's black suit first appeared in "The Death and Return of Superman," one of the most famous storylines in the DC comics. Snyder partially adapted elements of the said storyline in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice."