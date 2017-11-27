'Justice League' Director's Cut: Petition to Release Zack Snyder's 3-Hour Film Draws 100k Signatures Amid Claims It Doesn't Exist

Over hundred thousand fans of the DC franchise launched a petition asking the release of a "Justice League" director's cut that has Zack Snyder's original three-hour version. Someone who worked on the film, however, denied that such a version existed.

Facebook/JusticeaLeagueOfficial "Justice League" earned over 0 million at the worldwide box office after two weeks in theaters.

The petition drew 141,858 out of its goal of 150,000 signatures as of press time. These fans have been asking Warner Bros to release Snyder's deleted footage that allegedly also used the musical score from Tom Holkenborg and not Danny Elfman.

A VFX artist who works on DC movies, however, told Reddit that such a version doesn't exist. He said there is no Snyder cut and these fans should stop spreading rumors about a longer "Justice League" film release.

"Directors constantly change the edit as they're going along, hence why some shots get half-finished then scrapped, like some of the leaked ones," the source said. "[Snyder] himself said he hasn't touched or interfered or been a part of the process since March."

Snyder left "Justice League" in the middle of post-production due to a family tragedy in 2016. Joss Whedon took over as director and he made a few reshoots as well as trimmed the three-hour movie into two hours.

Disappointed fans addressed Whedon's work following the release of "Justice League" and its failure to win with critics or topple box office records. Fans believed Whedon messed up Snyder's original work, which affected its box office expectations.

Despite what a DC insider stated, some fans were not convinced that the Snyder cut is non-existent. Their speculation was further boosted after Snyder liked the fan petition on social media. Oddly enough, hardcore fans of DC slammed Snyder's work on "Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016.

Incidentally, "Justice League" already broke the $300 million mark globally, but this was a lot less than the expected numbers since the movie is now in its second week of release. Some countries will still premiere the film this week.