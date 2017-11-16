'Justice League' News: Amber Heard Says Mera is Now Her Favorite Role

Facebook/Aquaman Movie Amber Heard plays the role of Mera in "Justice League."

Amber Heard has revealed that her "Justice League" role Mera is now her favorite character and that she has spent a good amount of training in preparation for the role.

The embargo on critics' review on "Justice League" has already been lifted, and mixed reviews have already surfaced online. While some criticize the movie for various reasons, many lauded the performances of the actors who portrayed the DC superheroes featured in the movie, including Heard's Mera.

"Justice League" is finally hitting the theaters tomorrow, Nov. 17, and critics who have seen the movie in advance have already released their reviews on the movie. While some claim that the movie is flawed, many claim that it is redeemed by the respective performances of its stars.

While Heard's Mera is only featured for a cameo, as the character is not expected to have a major exposure until the upcoming solo "Aquaman" movie, many can't help but praise how the actress breathed life to the character. With the amount of training and dedication Heard put into the role, it is not really surprising why many were impressed with how she portrayed her character.

"I trained with Gunnar Peterson here in L.A. I'd wake up, train, eat my hard-boiled egg and some kale and then go stunt or martial arts training. I spent about five hours of my day training. For my next movie I should be in sweatpants," Heard revealed in an interview with Allure.

For Heard, Mera's debut on the big screen is long overdue. While many fans know her as the wife of Aquaman and the Queen of the Atlantis, Heard believes that the character is equipped with abilities that makes her deserving of a movie exposure.

"Mera is a personal favorite of mine, and she's the damn queen of Atlantis. Daughter of the king of Xebel, she's a fighter and she has the power to use hydrokinesis, the ability to control water. Her appearance on the big screen is long overdue," Heard said.

Meanwhile, fans will see more of Heard's Mera when the standalone "Aquaman" movie arrives in December 2018.