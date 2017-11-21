'Justice League' News: Avid DC Fans Demand that Warner Bros. Release Zack Snyder's Original Cut of the Film

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial "Justice League" hits theaters Friday, Nov. 17

Since "Justice League" opened in theaters over the weekend, the film has been met with mostly negative reviews. Because of the film's disappointing performance at the box office, avid DC fans are now petitioning to see the original director's cut of the movie by Zack Snyder.

Many DC fans were concerned when Snyder, the original director of "Justice League," backed out of the project halfway through the production due to personal reasons. After he stepped down and Warner Bros. tapped Joss Whedon to take over, Whedon reportedly made some adjustments to Snyder's original work. The cast and crew even had to do some reshoots of scenes just to be able to realign the events with Whedon's vision for the film.

When "Justice League" arrived, it turned out to be the lowest domestic debut in the history of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). This has been a significant concern for fans, who are now speculating that the underperformance of the film might tremendously affect the future of the DCEU. Thus, hardcore fans have launched a change.org petition that demands Warner Bros. restore Snyder's original cut of the film.

The petition was launched by an avid DC fan named Roberto Mata from Puerto Rico, who said the changes made by Whedon on the film's score and runtime were primarily the reasons behind "Justice League's" underperformance at the global box office. It can be recalled that aside from Snyder, original composer Tom Holkenborg also stepped down months before the release of the film and was replaced by Danny Elfman.

According to the 2,400-word petition, the two-hour runtime was "disrespectful towards Zack Snyder's vision and towards the fans." It also claimed that fans deserved better, calling Elfman's score "lazy, uninspiring and unprofessional."

As of this writing, the petition already has at least 40,000 signatures. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has yet to comment on the ongoing appeal.