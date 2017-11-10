'Justice League' News: Cast Members Want More Female DC Superheroes to Join the Team

Facebook/Justice League Movie

While it remains unclear whether the upcoming "Justice League" will have a sequel, the cast members have already revealed who other DC superheroes they want to join the league.

It was reported last month that the script for "Justice League 2" is already in the process of being written, and rumors claim that it may feature Darkseid as the main villain. Although Warner Bros has yet to confirm the veracity of these reports, the cast members of "Justice League" have already revealed that they want more female DC superheroes to join the team in the event that "Justice League 2" will really become a reality.

For Henry Cavill, who is reprising his Clark Kent/Superman role in "Justice League," Supergirl will be a good addition to the team as it would make the Man of Steel feel that he has a family in the league. Ben Affleck (Batman), on the other hand, prefers Black Canary, saying that the team "could use more women." As the supreme magic of Zatanna can make anything possible no matter how crazy it may be, Ray Fisher Cyborg) prefers her to be included in the league as well, while Ezra Miller (The Flash) wants a female Green Lantern to join the league of DC superheroes.

The upcoming "Justice League" movie only features Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) as the sole female member, and some opine that it would be great if the supposed sequel includes more female DC superheroes, indeed. As rumors claim that a "Justice League" sequel is dependent on the box-office performance of the upcoming movie, it may just be a matter of time before "Justice League 2" is officially announced.

Based on the reactions of those who have been privileged to see the movie in advance, the movie is fun despite having some loopholes in its story. With positive comments coming in, it won't be surprising if "Justice League" ends up as one of the year's biggest blockbusters and earns the right to have a sequel.

"Justice League" hits the theaters this Nov. 17.