'Justice League' News: Deleted Scene Showing Superman's Black Suit Leaks Online

After it was thought that talks about Superman (Henry Cavill) wearing a black suit in "Justice League" was nothing more than a rumor, a deleted scene from the movie has leaked online, and it confirms the existence of the talked-about costume.

A deleted scene from "Justice League" has recently leaked online, showing Clark Kent/Superman returning to the Kryptonian ship after he was resurrected. As the scene progresses, the Man of Steel is seen taking a look at a hall of the Kryptonian suits, which includes the highly speculated black suit that Superman wears after he returns from the dead in the comic books.

Superman's black suit appearing is just pure joy thanks to Zack Snyder and his details for easter eggs. It's infuriating that watching this clip just makes me want to watch Snyder's Cut. pic.twitter.com/Z3sJWRuFYb — ςняιѕ яανєи (@ChrisRa7en) February 9, 2018

To recall, months prior to the release of "Justice League" in November last year, Cavill had already teased that the black Superman costume may be featured in the then-upcoming movie as he posted a shot of which on social media. However, many fans were surprised and disappointed that the costume was not featured in "Justice League" even just in a single scene.

With the said deleted scene leaking online, many of the fans took to Twitter to share their two cents worth. While many were delighted, some could not help but blame Warner Bros for deleting the said scene from its theatrical cut.

As the release of "Justice League's" home video is imminent, many fans can only hope that the leaked scene will finally be included. Nonetheless, others are simply pessimistic whether it will be the case.

While it remains unclear if the said scene will be included in the home video, hope may not be lost at all for those dying to see Superman clad in a black suit, though. As there are rumors claiming that a "Man of Steel 2" movie will be announced later this year, Warner Bros may give in to the fans' demand to clad Superman in a black costume even just for certain scenes. After all, the supposed sequel can always elaborate on Superman's resurrection, something that "Justice League" failed to do.