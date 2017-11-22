'Justice League' News: Jason Momoa Responds to Critics, Praises Zack Snyder's Vision for Aquaman

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures Jason Momoa as Aquaman in "Justice League"

After bringing in just about $94 million on its opening weekend, "Justice League" is now considered a critical failure for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), with many criticizing various aspects of the film. Recently, one of its stars, Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, talked about all the negativity surrounding the film and said he still loves it despite all the criticisms.

Momoa revealed in a recent interview that he stays away from all the negative things people say about the film since doing so wouldn't help. "I try to stay the f*** away from what people say. Some of my friends said, 'Justice League' isn't doing well and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn't want to look it up. I don't want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don't think that's useful; it doesn't help," he said.

Momoa went on to acknowledge that despite the criticisms and its 40% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, many fans love the film, as evidenced by its 85% audience score on the film review website.

He also commended Zack Snyder's vision for his character, Aquaman, saying that all the brilliant changes made to the character were the filmmaker's brainchild. "I went to Wizard World Austin fan convention this weekend and got great praise. Now obviously, that's a positive place, and I'm not only interested in the positive. But if people love what we did with Aquaman, it's all director Snyder, it's his brainchild," he said.

Snyder was the original director of "Justice League," but he stepped down mid-production due to family issues. He was then replaced by Joss Whedon. Due to criticism faced by Whedon's version of the DCEU movie, many fans have been clamoring for the physical release to feature Snyder's cut of the film.

"Justice League" is still showing in theaters.