'Justice League' News: Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman' Gets New Costume

Facebook/Aquaman Depending on the plot, Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" may see a change of outfits from the on in "Justice League."

"Aquaman" is coming soon to theaters this December, and Jason Momoa's character is set to have a new look compared to his debut in "Justice League" which aired last year.

Momoa's Aquaman costume in the previous film was not a classic one compared to the comics. In DC Comics, the trident-wielding character has a yellow outfit which matches the character's original hair color: blond.

In the recent "Justice League" film, Momoa's costume was dark green, which complimented the actor's dark hair color as well. With Momoa's upcoming film, there are rumors that the superhero might get an "orange and green" suit similar to the one seen in comics.

The rumor came after a patron who attended a Warner Bros. licensing event claimed that the studio along with the production team revealed a "new costume" that Aquaman will be wearing come December.

The costume is almost similar to the one in classic comics. Instead of the dark green suit of the superhero, it will be replaced by a yellowish-orange suit that has the texture and pattern of fish scales, just like in Momoa's previous film.

On the other hand, Aquaman's forearm gauntlets along with his tights and shoes will be colored a bright green design. This is again another similarity with the comics. While it is not yet sure, there are mixed reactions regarding this rumor.

It is believed that a change in costume is directly tied to the story of "Aquaman." In the "Justice League" movie, Aquaman merely borrowed a suit from Mera, the "Queen of the Sea," due to him not attaining Atlantean royalty yet.

One of the main problems with this is how it blends with Momoa's physique, hair color, and skin tone. Another issue would be how the costume would stand out in the film, especially since it is a series directed by Zack Snyder, who is known to use a dark setting with elements of noir, as exemplified by "Justice League's" prequel, "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Regarding Momoa's character design, using bright colors of orange, yellow, and green may be a bit flamboyant and unfit to the actor's "villain-ish" face, which is why the dark suit in "Justice League" was used.