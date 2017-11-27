'Justice League' News: New Image Shows Deleted Battle Scene in Atlantis

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" promotional photo

A new behind-the-scenes image from "Justice League" emerged recently, showing a fiery battle scene in the Atlantis. The battle shown in the picture is just one of the many scenes that did not make it to the final cut of the film.

Over the weekend, a stuntman from "Justice League" shared the image on Instagram, featuring what seems to be an intense action scene involving a group of Atlanteans and the Parademons. By the looks of it, the battle was set in the Atlantis.

The owner of the photo, Thomas Billings, said the scene was part of Zack Snyder's original cut but was eventually taken out by Joss Whedon, who took Snyder's place when the latter abandoned the project mid-production.

Since "Justice League" is now being criticized left and right, thousands of DC fans have signed a petition requesting the release of Snyder's original cut of the film. It can be recalled that the "Justice League" production had to deal with troubles when Snyder left, as his departure left all the reshoots and post-production duties to Marvel veteran Whedon.

As Whedon took over, he described the early cut of the film as "unwatchable," so he decided to do several reshoots and modified the script to the point of reshaping Snyder's original version in fundamental ways. When the film theaters last week, many were dissatisfied with what it turned out to be. Although some fans are happy with Whedon's work, several film critics have voiced out their negative reviews of his final cut.

Just recently, an online petition asking for the release of Snyder's original cut of the film was launched by fans. If Warner Bros. positively responds to this appeal, then the Atlantis action scene depicted in Billings' photo might be one of the scenes to be included in the film's home video release.