'Justice League' News, Release Date: Joss Whedon Draws Flak for Endorsing Negative Tweets About Film

REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls The cast poses for photographers at the "Justice League" photocall, at The College, in London, Britain November 4, 2017.

"Justice League" writer Joss Whedon came under fire this week for liking negative tweets about the film. The film has just opened in theaters this weekend, but it has already been getting criticism for Ciaran Hinds' alleged poor characterization of the villain Steppenwolf.

Even before "Justice League's" release, the film already created buzz when Rotten Tomatoes withheld its Tomatometer score. As it turned out, the film review website gave "Justice League" a rotten score, far lower than the score that Warner Bros. had hoped for the film. At the time of writing, aggregate critic score for the movie is only at 39%.

Now that the film is already showing in theaters, it is making noise yet again. Earlier this week, DC fans noticed that Whedon has been liking tweets bashing the film, starting with a tweet criticizing the film's villain, Steppenwolf.

Fans also point out that Whedon has apparently not been openly expressing his support for the film just, as he did when Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" opened in theaters. Back in October, Whedon openly praised "Thor: Ragnarok," calling it a "modern masterpiece" and commending director Taika Waititi for his work on the film.

DC fans are quite enraged that Whedon is now endorsing tweets that speak ill of "Justice League," where he actually has a writing credit. One fan called out Whedon on Twitter and said he was "repulsive" for liking a tweet that says, "Steppenwolf is the worst comic book movie villain of all time and not even Malekith the Accursed comes close."

"Joss, you are absolutely repulsive. How dare you even like this tweet? Your fingerprints are all over this film & you have yet to voice out any kind of support for it. You are despicable and you have singlehandedly ruined @ZackSnyder's #JusticeLeague," said Twitter user JesabelRaay.

Whedon took over "Justice League" when Zack Snyder left the project due to family issues.

"Justice League" is currently showing in theaters.