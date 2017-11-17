'Justice League' News, Release Date: Wonder Woman Recruits Cyborg in New TV Spot

Facebook/Justice League Movie Ray Fisher plays the role of Victor Stone/Cyborg in "Justice League."

A new sneak peek for "Justice League" puts Cyborg (Ray Fisher) at the center stage, showing his super powers and how Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) tries to recruit him to join the league. The clip is just one of the two TV spots dropped this week, featuring how two of the lead characters are recruited into the team of superheroes.

The first clip shows Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) confronting Aquaman (Jason Momoa) while the latter stands beside a crowd of Amnesty Bay locals. As they converse, Aquaman's alter ego, Arthur Curry, tells Bruce Wayne that he needs to stay in order to help the locals because if he doesn't, no one else will. However, Affleck's character tells him that the league needs him more by their side.

The second clip features Wonder Woman as she convinces Cyborg to join them, too. In the clip, Wonder Woman tells the young Gotham City High School athlete that nobody else can do what he does, so he will certainly be of great help to the team.

However, Cyborg tells her that his transformation into Cyborg was only an accident and that he should have died. He also tells Wonder Woman that he wakes up different each day, discovering new abilities he never had before. Towards the end of their conversation, Wonder Woman insists that the league needs him.

The second TV spot also offers a glimpse of Cyborg and The Flash's (Ezra Miller) dynamic, which fans will get to witness in the upcoming film. As previously reported, the two superheroes will also team up in DC's future outing, "The Flashpoint."

According to reports, Cyborg may not be the focal point of "Justice League," but he is one of the most important characters in the league. His ability to understand and interact with Apokoliptian will be key in moving the "Justice League" narrative forward.

"Justice League" hits theaters today, Nov. 17.