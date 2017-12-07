'Justice League' News: Still-Showing Movie Sets Record as Highest-Grossing DC Movie in China

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" is predicted to end its run with an estimated total of 0 million.

While "Justice League" is the lowest-grossing DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie at the U.S. box-office, the same thing cannot be said about it in China as it is now officially the highest-grossing DC movie ever released in the said country.

As of this writing, "Justice League" continues to be a box-office disappointment at the domestic box-office as, three weeks after the movie was released, it has only earned $200,264,849 based on the records of Box-Office Mojo. Although the record is already impressive, it still fell short in box-office expectations as, after all, the movie gathers six DC superheroes in one project, which was DC and Warner Bros' answer to Marvel's "Avengers."

Ironically, though, "Justice League" made the record of being the highest-grossing DC movie ever in China. According to reports, the movie has now earned an estimated total of $98.6 million in the said country, beating the record previously set by last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which earned $95.7 in three weeks.

It is not only in China where "Justice League" made box-office records, though. In Brazil, the movie also now holds the distinction of being the biggest-earning Hollywood movie on an opening day, raking in $3.7 million in one day and totaling to $14.2 million over the weekend.

On the whole, "Justice League" has earned a total of $572,064,849 from its combined domestic and international ticket sales. If box-office tracking forecasts prove themselves true, the movie may end its run with roughly $650 million, earning less than the 2013 "Man of Steel," which earned $668 million worldwide.

Despite the surprising and disappointing box-office showing of "Justice League," though, it has helped in pushing Warner Bros.' passing the $5 billion mark at the worldwide box office this year. While hecklers and observers opine that the studio could have earned $6 billion had "Justice League" performed well, there is no denying that the movie has still made a contribution to its studio.