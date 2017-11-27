'Justice League' News: Zack Snyder Actually Has a Cameo in the Final Cut

Facebook/JusticeaLeagueOfficial "Justice League" earned over 0 million at the worldwide box office after two weeks in theaters.

Several DC fans were heartbroken when Zack Snyder confirmed that he had stepped down as director of "Justice League." Recently, however, it was revealed that before he left the project, he managed to squeeze in a little cameo in the film.

In a recent interview with "Justice League" cinematographer Fabian Wagner, he revealed that Snyder is actually part of the final cut, although his appearance is barely noticeable. When asked what kind of cameo he would like to have in the film, the renowned cinematographer said he'd like to be Batman. After answering the question, he talked about Snyder's cameo in "Justice League" and revealed where it took place.

"Should have done that but I'm too small for that. Ben is really big and very strong and he's a lot taller than me so it wouldn't have worked. I wouldn't have fit into the bat suit but that would have been really cool. Zack had a cameo in one of the shots, he's sitting in a café," he said.

Wagner's revelation shouldn't come as a surprise for fans. The director is known for sneaking in a cameo in his films, just as he did in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Wonder Woman." Although Wagner did not give any further detail about Snyder's cameo, fans who want to spot him in the film at least know now where to find him — in a café.

"Justice League" is currently showing in theaters and is so far being met with mixed reviews by DC fans and film critics. Recently, it was revealed that disappointed fans started a petition for the home video release to contain Snyder's original cut of "Justice League" in hopes of glimpsing a better version of the film. Snyder seems to like the idea as well, as he recently liked a post of the petition on social media.