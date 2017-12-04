'Justice League' News: Zack Snyder's Cut Will Never Be Finished, Says New Report

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" promotional picture

A couple of weeks ago, DC fans who were disappointed with what they saw on "Justice League" signed a petition to release Zack Snyder's version of the film. However, a new report suggests that it is almost impossible to see Snyder's cut of "Justice League" because it will never be truly done.

According to reports, while Snyder's cut of the film does exist, it is still incomplete, and the amount of work that has to be done to finish it is too much that it isn't ever going to be finished. It can be recalled that back in February, Snyder left the "Justice League" production and was replaced by Joss Whedon. That time, the film was still nine months away from its release.

A new report reveals that before Synder left the production, he showed Warner Bros. an early version of the film, but it was not completed yet. Since the rough cut was so incomplete, the studio decided to bring on Whedon to write and direct new material for the film.

"This means that Synder's version stayed in whatever form it was left in back in February. Now, technically, that second cut counts as a movie. The scenes are all in the right order; It has a beginning, middle, and end; It has some effects and music; So, if you felt so inclined, you could sit down and watch it. But that doesn't mean it's done," said the report.

The report also reveals that completing Snyder's cut of the film would require more editing and filming, which go on top of the musical score and visual effects work. "Warner Bros. won't foot the bill for any of that, and good luck trying to get the actors back for more filming," the report added.

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith said in a recent podcast that he wanted to see Snyder's darker version of "Justice League." According to him, it would be ridiculous to not release Snyder's cut, finished or unfinished.